A Pa. company switched from sewing football jerseys to face masks. Workers walked off, saying the plan was unsafe

She left. So did two others from the sewing room.

Rock attributed the departures to a lot of fear and uncertainty going around everywhere.

“It’s a scary place right now — a lot of stress all around,” Rock said.

Since then, Rock said he has struggled to hire new workers to fill the sewing room. The company is advertising for sewer/seamstress positions paying $12 to $15 an hour with working conditions that double the recommended social distancing guidelines. But he said that unemployment compensation — including an extra $600 a week from the federal government — makes hiring more difficult.

“I’ve had about 15 people not show up for interviews,” Rock said on April 29. “It’s extremely frustrating, but it’s part of being a small business owner.”

At the time, he was spending about four or five hours a day sewing masks himself, and the crew was able to produce about 1,500 to 2,00 masks a week. They were working on an order of just under 1,500 masks for a construction company in Illinois. A salesman had recently talked to a restaurant chain that wanted to buy 15,000 to 20,000 masks. Meanwhile, a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan was keeping the company afloat.

“I have six-and-half weeks left to try and get production levels up so that we can make enough masks to sustain it,” he said.

A few days later, he was up to three full-time workers and one-part time worker sewing masks, he said in an email. He said he was only planning one shift at the moment.

How many employees were allowed?

Even though the company’s first waiver application said it would have less than 10 workers in the building, Rock said he believed he could have more than that. He said he didn’t think there was a limit “as long as I’m not asking them to work on top of each other and to break those types of social distancing rules.”

Smith with the Department of Community and Economic Development gave a similar response.

The state’s April 2 waiver approval said the company was required to comply with “social distancing and other mitigation measures to protect employees and the public … which were submitted with your request and which have been established by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to date and going forward.”

But Smith said that even though the department asks companies to describe the number of employees who would work there if granted a waiver, businesses can have more as long as they follow other social distancing requirements from the Wolf administration for life-sustaining business.

“Our decisions were made based on whether or not the operations would be life-sustaining,” Smith told PA Post.

Hoffman said it “doesn’t make sense” why the company wouldn’t be bound by what it said in its waiver application, and he was disappointed with the department’s response.

“That’s absurd,” Hoffman said.

(The company submitted multiple waiver applications. Another waiver application, which the state approved on April 16, indicated that the company would have 10 workers total in the building, with three people sewing spread out over 2,100-square-feet, according to Smith. Hoffman said he never saw that waiver application.)

‘The most powerful thing’

All Sports America no longer needs a waiver to stay open.

Northumberland County, where it’s based, was one of 24 in Pennsylvania that had some restrictions lifted at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The county has 125 total reported coronavirus cases and no deaths, as of Monday.

But concerns about employee safety will continue. The Department of Health launched a tip line for people to make complaints about business on April 21, five days after Hoffman walked off the job. Department of Health spokesperson Nate Wardle said more than 7,000 complaints have been filed. He said many of the complaints are inappropriate or “prank complaints,” but he offered no specific numbers. He said some letters have been sent to businesses in response to complaints but declined to say how many.

Last Tuesday, the governor said the state doesn’t have the resources to actively check that every business is complying with worker safety requirements.

Wolf said employees who don’t feel safe should tell their employers, and they can also turn to local, state and federal agencies.

“And in the end, they have the ultimate sanction, which is just to say, well, then I’m not coming to work,” Wolf said. “And as a former employer, I know that would be the most powerful thing that any worker can do.”

That’s the path Hoffman chose.

After Hoffman left, he said he spent about an hour-and-half calling the state’s unemployment hotline over and over again. He did manage to reach someone. He said he explained why he left All Sports America, and he’s waiting to receive benefits.

Sitting on his Sunbury porch recently, he said he planned to look for a new job. If he can’t find one, he’ll apply for federal Social Security disability benefits.

He said he wishes he was still working at All Sports America, but he doesn’t doesn’t regret leaving for the reasons he did.

“Normally, if they gave me something hard to do, I would just say, all right, I’ll give it my best and try,” Hoffman said, “but this time, I said, no, no.”