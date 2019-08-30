A mainly pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead at the Shore

The unofficial end to the summer tourism season at the Jersey Shore will be mainly a nice one.

The National Weather Service says a high pressure system will move to the north of the region on Friday, delivering a dry northerly-northeasterly wind and mostly sunny conditions for Saturday.

Sunday is generally more of the same, with some clouds building in later in the day. High temperatures both days at the coast will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Humidity will begin to build in late on Sunday, possibly leading to a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Sunday night.

On Monday, expect partly sunny skies, and chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will increase slightly along with humidity.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a low risk of rip current development on Saturday morning, potentially becoming medium risk during the afternoon. Low tide will be during the afternoon through the holiday weekend.

You can check the National Weather Service beach forecast here.