A look at how it feels to be a new mother in these pandemic times

Both the Maternity Care Coalition and the University of Pennsylvania’s behavioral health department have seen a greater interest in mental health services and referrals.

Increased rates of postpartum mood and anxiety disorders might mean long-term repercussions, especially for moms.

“We found that women who were more worried about specific pregnancy worries related to COVID … tended to have more postpartum depression after they delivered,” said Kornfield, who was part of the research team.

The pandemic’s impact on new mothers could go on long after it ends. “A thing that we know about postpartum depression is that the biggest risk factor … is prenatal depression,” she said.

Individuals who are depressed before they give birth are more likely to develop postpartum depression, and those who develop postpartum depression once are more likely to experience it after future pregnancies too.

“I think the experience … of COVID-motivated depression could certainly put women at risk for having a potentially similar experience in a subsequent pregnancy,” Kornfield said. But she was optimistic that the end of lockdowns and restrictions could protect against that.

Having studied the impact of the pandemic during pregnancy, the IGNITE team is trying to measure its impact on the postpartum period. Although the data is preliminary, it seems as if racial disparities are persisting.

“Our preliminary results showed that Black women were just more fearful overall, and not just for their own lives, but also for the lives of their babies,” Njoroge said.

The Black women in the survey generally reported higher levels of distress during delivery and again had different worries from their white counterparts. “We also found, in … this postpartum period, that Black women are experiencing more symptoms of depression and of loneliness, relative to non-Latinx white women,” Njoroge said. She noted that the general trend of rising rates of anxiety and postpartum depression fit in with research findings from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Separating the impacts of race from those of class is harder. The Black and white women in the IGNITE study weren’t matched for income, geography, education, or socioeconomic status with the other women in the study. But Njoroge said that even after they removed some of those variables, some of the disparities in outcome persisted, “we still found differences in the Black women, when we’re looking at them specifically towards the non-Latinx white women.”

What about the babies?

There is no single, universal pandemic experience. Nancy, although she has missed out on a lot, has been glad for all the time she’s had with her son.

“It has been such a joy watching this tiny human develop and learn about the world, and focusing on him has helped me set aside many pandemic worries,” she said.

Kornfield wonders whether increased discussion about mental health because of the COVID-19 restrictions has reduced stigma about depression in general.

“I think that in the time of COVID, where everyone is struggling a bit and feeling the effects of isolation and limited, social support resources, that it becomes more acceptable to say … ‘I’m not doing OK,’” she said. “More people are feeling that way too.”

What about the babies being born? What’s happening to them?

“We do know that … taking the pandemic out of it, that women that have these peripartum mood and anxiety disorders … parent differently,” said Njoroge. That can impact breastfeeding rates as well as “the dance” — the coordination between mom and baby that is important for attachment and the baby’s development.

As for long-term repercussions for babies, Njoroge is optimistic.

“I am not concerned only because I do believe that … we have a little bit of time on our hands with their little developing brains, she said. “If they’re able to get what they typically need from their primary caregivers, and if we, as a nation, put together enough resources to ensure their healthy and optimal development, then they should be OK.”

“But,” she added, “a lot of those are a lot of moving pieces.”