Welcome America events continue online with its biggest concerts of the week and more outdoor attractions are reopening just in time for the holiday.

America’s chill birthday

Philadelphia’s official music ambassador, rapper/entrepreneur Chill Moody has curated a music performance for the Welcome America celebration on Saturday. His set is the pre-show for the night’s headlining performances from Cynthia Erivo and Jason Derulo. Chill’s handpicked fellow local artists are Lester London, LiMM, DioMara, Great Time and Hank McCoy. It’s part of a day of music from Q102’s livestream from noon to 7 p.m., the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage starting at 3 p.m. and then Chill and friends onstage at 5 p.m. Chill is also curating an all-female jam and virtual art exhibit happening at 5 p.m. And on Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m., the Philly POPS, with performers Allison Blackwell, Terell Stafford and Michael Cavanaugh will debut a newly commissioned work “Fanfare for the Essential Workers.” All of the performances will stream live from the Welcome America website.

Party with ‘Hamilton’

Alexander Hamilton could have never imagined he’d be this popular over 200 years after his untimely death at the hands of Aaron Burr. But the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical about his life has proven to be one of the most successful pop culture moments of the last few decades. On Friday, July 3, Disney+ is releasing the film version of the original Broadway production. The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting a watch party so that fans can follow along as historians and museum curators provide insights on Hamilton’s life. The party starts at 8 p.m. on the museum’s Twitter account.

Safari… in New Jersey

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J., will return for their summer season on July 4 with an extensive set of safety protocols to account for the coronavirus, including temperature taking, mandatory masks for both guests and employees (except in the water attractions) limited park capacity, online reservations and more. If that’s too much to contend with, the park has also reopened their Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure attraction which includes 1,200 animals from six continents on a 350-acre preserve.

Green gardens

Now that Pennsylvania is in the green phase, many of its most scenic attractions have opened their grounds to visitors. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square is now open on a limited basis, with advance reservations, face coverings and social distancing required. Not all buildings are available to visitors and dining and shopping are limited. But you can order a snack picnic tote in advance with refreshments and beverages for individuals, couples and families. (These must be ordered by noon on the day prior to your visit.) Philadelphia’s Morris Arboretum has also reopened with social-distancing and face-covering requirements as well. While the visitor center, the shop and Compton Café are closed, among other attractions, bathrooms are open and are regularly sanitized. Picnicking in designated areas is available as well. All reservations must be made in advance online.