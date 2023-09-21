After 911 miscues sent Philly cops to wrong location, City Council plans to hold hearings

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two members of Philadelphia City Council want to hold hearings to look into the city’s 911 emergency dispatch system. The calls come after an incident this July when officers were dispatched to the wrong location in response to a shooting incident. The victim in that case was eventually identified as the first person shot in a mass shooting in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood that happened days later.

A 911 dispatcher sent police to an address three miles away from where Joseph Wamah had been killed. Nearly two days later, the suspected killer returned to the scene and allegedly killed four more residents, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded two more in the City’s worst mass shooting in 23 years.

Councilmembers who are calling for the meeting said the police response further eroded community trust in the city’s emergency apparatus and cost the police department 44 hours in which it could have investigated Wamah’s death before the shooter allegedly returned to the same location and murdered four more residents.