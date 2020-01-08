9 Philadelphians tell Mayor Kenney how to clean their neighborhoods

Joy, frustration, skepticism, some confusion and many, many other thoughts swept the internet.

While Kenney and his administration haven’t hashed out the details quite yet, his promise is clear: Street sweeping in every neighborhood. And yes, the program will “require folks to move their cars,” Kenney said, although probably not in all parts of the city, administration officials say.

Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy told PlanPhilly that the city will be doing research to determine the best way to meet the different cleaning needs of Philly’s many diverse neighborhoods. We talked to nine Philadelphians about their ideas for making the program work in their neighborhoods.

Communication matters – Oskar Castro, Elmwood Park

Castro used to see sweeping trucks pass his area a few years ago, and they wouldn’t actually sweep anything because parked cars were in the way. While Oskar has no problem moving his car for a sweeping program, he foresees this being an issue in his Southwest neighborhood, Elmwood Park. “I don’t see the city doing an effective job of communicating with my neighbors who don’t have English as a first language. I can imagine any of my African, Southeast Asian, or Middle Eastern neighbors coming out of their homes to go to work, only to find that their car had been towed because they were unaware of an ordinance mandating that they move their car.”

Add an extra day of trash pickup in some areas – Stanley Crawford, North Philadelphia

Stanley Crawford is under no illusion that any single city program can solve the problem of dirty streets. The North Philadelphia native, along with a crew of fellow Black men, takes brooms and big trash cans to neighborhood streets six days a week. “It’s unbelievable when you have boots on the ground in certain areas,” said Crawford, founder of the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, a nonprofit group. “It is filthy … I don’t want to diminish the mayor’s effort but it is a drop in the ocean.”

Adding mechanical brooms will be a help, but Crawford suggests the city consider also adding a second day of trash pickup in some areas, and continuing to crack down on short dumping.

“When you come in with the sweepers that’s great, but we need much more than that,” he said. “Our women, children and elderly should not have to live in filth.”

Whatever happens, please no leaf blowers – Jacelyn Blank, Kensington

Jacelyn Blank lives in Kensington and has seen the dangers of leaf blowers first-hand. Leaf blowers are “just blowing needles and dirt around putting people more at risk of getting stuck with a needle, ingesting dirt contaminated with hepatitis A, and making lead dust airborne,” she said over email. This puts employees at risk and the people around them too.

“Brooms are cheap, easy, don’t cause pollution and are highly effective,” she added.

Timing is everything – Jon Geeting, Fishtown

Communicating whatever alternate-parking model is eventually adopted for the program is key to its success, and so is when cars are required to be moved and when the sweeping actually happens.

“It would have to start in the morning after people have left for work on weekdays,” said Jon Geeting who lives in Fishtown. Maybe 9 a.m., he suggested, since that’s when parking spots start to open up.

In terms of when sweeping should occur during the week, Geeting was very passionate about the importance of doing it after garbage day. “Based on my observation, the dirtiest day in the neighborhood is always after trash pickup,” he said. Things get knocked around, left behind and it’s always a mess, he said. “If they can do trash pickup and recycling, they can do this,” he added.

Bring the sweepers, and more trash cans too – Marci Stroman, Nicetown

Many folks complained online about the intense litter on Philly streets. How can we be cleaner if we don’t have anywhere to throw things out? The solution needs to be comprehensive. That means increasing the number of trash cans in addition to implementing street sweeping.