4 injured in N.J. boat crash, authorities say

Four people suffered injuries of varying severity in a Cape May County boat crash Monday evening, authorities say.

The Coast Guard says a good Samaritan reported the collision on Sunset Lake near Wildwood around 8:30 p.m.

Coast Guard Station Cape May launched a 29-foot response boat. Two passengers boarded the Coast Guard boat, while a tow boat took the remaining passengers.

All were transported to the Schooner Island Marina, where local EMS personnel were waiting to provide assistance.

NJ.com reported that multiple people were tossed into the water when the collision occurred.

“We effected a very quick response to the collision thanks to the timely report made by a good Samaritan,” said Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany, Command Duty Officer for the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “Having the ability to call the Coast Guard in a critical moment can be the difference between life and death in some cases.”

Authorities did not provide any additional information.