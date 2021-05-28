4 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building in North Philadelphia
This article originally appeared on 6ABC.
—
Four firefighters and one civilian were injured after a fire truck crashed through a building on Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 7th and Girard. Police say the crew was responding to a house fire near Front and Diamond streets, with lights and sirens active, when their truck collided with a car.
The impact sent the truck through the wall of a building.
The car, with heavy front-end damage, could be seen a short distance away. A damaged SUV was near the building that was struck.
Four firefighters were onboard the truck at the time of the crash. Officials say all four were injured and two of them had to be pulled from the emergency vehicle.
A woman driving in another vehicle was also injured.
The injuries to the victims do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.
The view from Chopper 6 showed the fire truck almost entirely inside the building.
Walker says there are concerns about the building’s structure stability. The Department of Licenses and Inspections is on scene investigating.
There was no immediate word as to how this crash happened.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!