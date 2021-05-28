4 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building in North Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on 6ABC.

Four firefighters and one civilian were injured after a fire truck crashed through a building on Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 7th and Girard. Police say the crew was responding to a house fire near Front and Diamond streets, with lights and sirens active, when their truck collided with a car.

The impact sent the truck through the wall of a building.

The car, with heavy front-end damage, could be seen a short distance away. A damaged SUV was near the building that was struck.