Upper Dublin mathematician is incredibly good at predicting Oscar winners

Crunching the numbers for Oscar Sunday is now an actual job for him, but Zauzmer says he got into it mostly for the mathematical thrill.

“I think there are perhaps even more close races than a typical year,” Zauzmer explains of this year’s Oscars. “In particular, the acting races are thrillingly close. There isn’t really a single one of them where you can say: ‘It’s in the bag.'”

For Best Actor, Zauzmer says his numbers favor Austin Butler, “but barely” over Brendan Fraser.

“The model also likes Cate Blanchett for Best Actress,” he says, “but Michelle Yeoh is very much in contention.”

Rounding out the list: “It’s Ke Huy Quan for Supporting Actor and Angela Bassett for Supporting Actress. But in that race, you’ve got both Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Condon and they are very strong.”

In 2019, he wrote a book called Oscarmetrics. Now, Zauzmer is tasked with making the official picks for publications like the Hollywood Reporter.