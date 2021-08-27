2 dead after car hits home in Chester, Pa. and bursts into flames
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Both the driver and the passenger of a car were killed after a vehicle slammed into a home in Chester, Pennsylvania and burst into flames.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Penn and 2nd streets.
A gaping hole could be seen in the side of the building with the wreckage of the car inside.
Family members of the driver say he was coming back from a comedy club and somehow lost control.
Officials say a car crashed into this home around 2am on Penn and 2nd St in Chester, Delaware County. No word on injuries. Large police and fire presence pic.twitter.com/q5xtlqY1yG
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 27, 2021
Janeisha Bowman, who identified herself as the sister of that driver, said she woke up to a devastating phone call.
The driver was the father of three children.
“He was an awesome person. He had a good heart, took care of his children. He worked. He was a good man,” she said.
“It’s something unexpected. He was kind of young, so – unexpected. Young daughters… it hit them kind of hard,” said family friend Rock Gibson.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.