2 dead after car hits home in Chester, Pa. and bursts into flames

Both the driver and the passenger of a car were killed after a vehicle slammed into a home in Chester, Pennsylvania and burst into flames.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Penn and 2nd streets.

A gaping hole could be seen in the side of the building with the wreckage of the car inside.

Family members of the driver say he was coming back from a comedy club and somehow lost control.