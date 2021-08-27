2 dead after car hits home in Chester, Pa. and bursts into flames

    By
  • Katie Katro, 6abc
    • August 27, 2021

This story originally appeared on 6abc.
 



Both the driver and the passenger of a car were killed after a vehicle slammed into a home in Chester, Pennsylvania and burst into flames.


The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Penn and 2nd streets.


A gaping hole could be seen in the side of the building with the wreckage of the car inside.


Family members of the driver say he was coming back from a comedy club and somehow lost control.




        
 
      
 
            
      
                                     
        

        

                      

              
Janeisha Bowman, who identified herself as the sister of that driver, said she woke up to a devastating phone call.


The driver was the father of three children.


“He was an awesome person. He had a good heart, took care of his children. He worked. He was a good man,” she said.


“It’s something unexpected. He was kind of young, so – unexpected. Young daughters… it hit them kind of hard,” said family friend Rock Gibson.


The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

        
 
      
 
            
      
                       
        					

    	

	

		
	
	
				
	

	
		

		
