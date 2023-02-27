‘Powder keg’ for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered

Victims’ relatives, survivors, dignitaries and others gathered at the trade center Sunday for a ceremony that included the reading of the names of the six people killed. The anniversary was also being marked at a Mass Sunday at a nearby church and a panel discussion Monday at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

A bell was tolled and a moment of silence held to mark the time of the attack, 12:18 p.m., and victims’ relatives and others laid roses next to their names, which are inscribed on one of the Sept. 11 memorial pools.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were among speakers honoring the lives lost and mourning the loss of innocence in the attack’s wake.

“Today, 30 years later, we still feel the impact of that event,” said Stanley Brezenoff, who survived the bombing as then-head of the government agency that owns the World Trade Center. “The grief we hold for the ones we lost — we feel and share the hurt that the families have felt these many years. That will not change, even years into the future.”

Charlie Maikish, the executive in charge of the World Trade Center at the time, said the bombing was a “wake up call” and that safety protocols enacted in the aftermath — including evacuation drills, emergency lighting in stairwells and new fire command stations — likely saved thousands of lives on 9/11.

The noontime explosion, set off in a rented van parked in an underground garage, served notice that Islamic extremists yearned to destroy the trade center’s twin towers. But the public memory of the attack was largely subsumed after 9/11. Even the fountain that memorialized the bombing was crushed in the later attack.

But for some survivors and victims’ relatives, the 1993 attack still echoes as a warning that was unheeded, a loss that feels overlooked and a lesson that still needs learning.

“The ’93 World Trade Center bombing was the powder keg for the 9/11 attacks,” said Andrew Colabella, a cousin of bombing victim John DiGiovanni. Colabella said he feels the earlier attack is largely remembered as “a blip,” rather than a siren, in the history of international terror.

“These two historical events that have taken place should be instilled in our hearts and minds, to think united and to be united,” Colabella said. Now a town council member in Westport, Connecticut, he regularly attends ground zero anniversary ceremonies for both the bombing and 9/11, to honor the cousin he lost as a small child but can still picture.

DiGiovanni was at the trade center as a visiting salesperson. Other victims all worked in the complex. They were Robert Kirkpatrick, Stephen A. Knapp, William Macko, Wilfredo Mercado and Monica Rodriguez Smith, who was due to start maternity leave the next day.

“Every part of our effort has considered the ’93 bombing as a part of the story that we are telling,” museum Director Clifford Chanin said.