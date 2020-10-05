13 people sue Devereux over alleged child sexual abuse

Thirteen people are suing Devereux Behavioral Health, alleging the nonprofit allowed them to be sexually abused as children while in the organization’s care and failed to take steps to stop that abuse when it came to their attention. The lawsuit follows an August Philadelphia Inquirer investigation detailing years of criminal behavior by Devereux staff, and the lasting trauma of their victims.

The plaintiffs, who were as young as 8 when the alleged abuse took place, are not named in the complaint to protect their privacy. Between 2004 and 2014, they suffered abuse ranging from inappropriate touching to rape, including one case where a staff member abused a Devereux resident in his care, and then sought her out after her release from a shelter for minors who had been sex-trafficked, and raped her again.

The complaint describes sexual and physical abuse taking place between 2004 and 2014, and names more than 20 defendants, including individuals and different entities managed by Devereux. Beyond the individual acts of abuse themselves, the civil lawsuit seeks to hold Devereux accountable for what plaintiffs allege was a long-standing pattern of ignoring abuse claims, failing to weed out abusive staff and abandoning corrective plans.

“Devereux’s failure to protect these children from conditions they knew existed within their facilities for decades is unacceptable, intolerable, and utterly despicable,” wrote attorneys Robert Mongeluzzi, Andrew Duffy, Kristen Feden and Daniel Ceisler.

The complaint also alleges that Devereux’s recent efforts to tighten security, as described in the Inquirer’s reporting, are more or less an admission of guilt over past protocols.

“These alleged efforts, however, are both insufficient and a demonstration of their failure to implement reasonable, appropriate, and legally sufficient safeguards in the past,” wrote the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

A spokesperson for Devereux did not immediately return a request for comment.