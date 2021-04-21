100 Philly companies — including Comcast and Wawa — vow to diversify supply chains

Just hours before a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia launched a new collaboration that aims to undo racial inequalities that pervade the region’s economy by changing how businesses do business.

Designed to encourage large companies to use more Black and brown-led suppliers, the Diverse Procurement Collaborative commits 100 of the region’s largest employers including the University of Pennsylvania, Comcast, and Wawa to increase the diversity of their contracting networks.

“The Chamber believes that we can’t truly create a strong, equitable economic recovery without a commitment to those Black and brown businesses,” Susan Jacobson, the board chair, said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Part of the Chamber’s larger Recharge and Recover PHL, the public-private collaboration also includes the Philadelphia International Airport, the School District of Philadelphia, the Economy League, PIDC, Philadelphia Commerce Department, Philly’s Asian American Chamber, African-American Chamber, and Hispanic Chamber of Commerces, Independence Blue Cross and WHYY.

The participating companies have committed to participating in two years of sharing best practices and resources for increasing supplier diversity. To keep businesses accountable, all companies will undergo a baseline assessment to help determine achievable goals. Progress toward those goals will be benchmarked through an internal database.