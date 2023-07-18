$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Delco; $1 billion jackpot still up for grabs

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As the Powerball jackpot balloons to $1 billion, we’re learning that one of the $1 million tickets from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The ticket was sold at Bethel Food Market on Naamans Creek Road in Garnet Valley, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The $1 million ticket matched all of the white balls drawn. Officials say winners have one year from the date of the winning drawing to claim their prize.

The winner numbers in Monday’s drawing were 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41, and the Powerball was 21.

The estimated cash payout for the next drawing is $516.8 million.

Meanwhile, three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers + the Power Play. Lottery officials say the winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas.

Four other tickets worth $1 million were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, and New York.

The current Powerball jackpot falls only behind the $2.04 billion jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion jackpot won in 2016. The estimated $1 billion jackpot is also the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, July 19.

And if the Powerball isn’t enough, the Mega Millions $640 million jackpot drawing is Tuesday night.