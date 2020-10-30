‘Nothing’s wrong if it’s funny’: Black comedy taps a longstanding coping tool

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Many Black Americans believe they can laugh at anything.

Rod and Karen Morrow, of “The Black Guy Who Tips” podcast, stand by this statement. They’re a comedic duo and married couple, and their show’s motto is, “Nothing’s wrong if it’s funny.”

“If you’ve been around enough Black people, you’d know they joke when people die, they joke when babies are born, they joke at funerals … And a lot of these things are very sensitive topics, but we just have found a way to take our pain and make it humorous,” Karen Morrow said.

The Morrows carry this tradition of Black humor into their podcast, joking about everything from coronavirus to police brutality.

“Someone being harassed by the police is sad. But if we also decide that the absurdity of racism and the irony is funny, then it is also funny. And our show is a lot of that,” Rod Morrow said.

Finding humor in fraught topics isn’t anything new for Black Americans. It’s a method of coping that stems back to 1619, when the first enslaved Africans were brought to U.S. shores.

Corliss Outley is a professor at Clemson University and co-author of the 2020 paper, “Laughing While Black: Resistance, Coping and the Use of Humor as a Pandemic Pastime among Blacks.”

“Historically, we’ve used humor since we arrived here. … As enslaved individuals, humor has been a way to not only connect us. It was a way of hiding things from the master. All in plain sight,” Outley said.

She went on to describe “everyday forms of resistance” among enslaved Black people, like embedding secret jokes about slave masters in spirituals, using clever sarcasm to avoid doing work, and lovingly trading insults about one another.

Insult trading as a game is commonly referred to by Black Americans as “The Dozens.” It’s an interactive verbal game that not only relies on input from two participants but an audience around them.

The Morrows incorporate a similar kind of call-and-response nature into one of their segments, called “Guess the Race.”

It’s a game show-style segment that begins with a “Double Dare” sounding intro song.

“It’s the No. 1 game show going across all of podcast land, where we read and play news articles from all over the globe and we ask our contestants to guess the race. And of course everyone playing is racist,” as Rod Morrow introduces the segment in his best game show announcer voice.

Essentially, the hosts read a news article, and their live chat room audience writes in and guesses the race of the perpetrator.

“We talk about, like, sometimes horrific crimes,” Karen Morrow said.

A “Guess the Race” installment from early 2020 started off with an article about a New Jersey man who stabbed his stepson in the chest over unwashed dishes. The chatroom responded with answers like, “Black man with a Newport hanging from his bottom lip Black,” and “‘But, Daddy, do I have to?’ white.”

“I think over the years it’s one of those segments that I’m glad we kept doing because I mean, if not, the show just becomes, like this preachy thing,” Rod Morrow said. “We’re saying we are messy, complicated human beings and we find humor in the dark places.”

According to Karen, the segment was inspired by a typical reaction Black folks have when watching reports about crime on the news.

“I’ve heard my mom and them say this since I was a child. They’d be describing it, and somebody goes, ‘I hope they not Black.’”