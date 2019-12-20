Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Democratic primary debate: round five

    December 20, 2019 10:00 am
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Guests: Kelly Dittmar, Ryan Cooper, Candis Watts Smith

As the Iowa caucuses draw near, Democratic candidates for President continue to pitch their message to voters. They want to win, or at least place, in the early voting states to prove their ability to contend for the nation’s highest office. On Thursday, PBS hosts seven contenders – the fewest yet of the five debates. As the primary season heats up, we’ll talk with a panel of guests about the debate, the candidates, and get their predictions for what might happen when voters begin casting ballots. Joining us is KELLY DITTMAR, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers-Camden, RYAN COOPER, national correspondent for The Week, and CANDIS WATTS SMITH, professor of political science and co-author of Stay Woke.

