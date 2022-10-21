Zhu Wang: Capturing the Audience’s Heart
Pianist Zhu Wang’s engaging performance of Franc Liszt: Réminiscences de Norma de Bellini will leave you begging for more. Zhu starts this episode of On Stage at Curtis with Florence Price’s Adoration which was initially written for the organ. The audience will hear an excerpt of Helen Eugenia Hagan’s Movement 1 from Concerto in C Minor.
