    Zhu Wang: Capturing the Audience’s Heart

    Air Date: October 21, 2022

    Pianist Zhu Wang’s engaging performance of Franc Liszt: Réminiscences de Norma de Bellini will leave you begging for more. Zhu starts this episode of On Stage at Curtis with Florence Price’s Adoration which was initially written for the organ. The audience will hear an excerpt of Helen Eugenia Hagan’s Movement 1 from Concerto in C Minor.

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

