Your phone is listening. Do you care?

A 2019 Pew study found only 9% of people actually read the terms and conditions when they share personal information online, sign up for a new account, or download a new app. In the few years since that report, the amount of data harvested by marketing and big tech companies has exploded — and the collection is far more sophisticated.

Companies can now harness artificial intelligence to anticipate your behavior and send you targeted content. It’s possible for smart TVs to share your viewing habits with digital marketers, so the ad you saw on Hulu could show up later on Instagram. Tech companies have millions of data points on their users — and the business of buying and selling your data is a lucrative one.

On this episode of Studio 2, we get the latest on digital privacy and how to protect yourself.

Guest:

Joseph Turow, Robert Lewis Shayon Professor of Media Systems & Industries at the University of Pennsylvania. He’s also the author of many, many books on data privacy, most recently, The Voice Catchers: How Marketers Listen In to Exploit Your Feelings, Your Privacy, and Your Wallet.