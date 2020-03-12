Work in the age of coronavirus

Guests: Juliana Reyes, Peter Cappelli, Elise Gould

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading worldwide as businesses, workers, and governments alike are trying to figure out how to adjust to this new reality. Concerns about the spreading the highly-contagious virus means that a lot of workplaces are having people work remotely, and requesting that employees be vigilant about self-quarantining at any indication that they might be infected. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about work in the time of coronavirus, sick leave policies, and best practices in ensuring a safe working environment. We’ll start with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s labor reporter JULIANA REYES, who will tell us what Philadelphia workers should know about their rights, including the city’s policy on sick leave. Then, ELISE GOULD, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and PETER CAPPELLI, professor of management at the Wharton School join us to talk about how workplaces are adapting and the impact on workers.