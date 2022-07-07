Will new gun laws curb gun violence?

Another mass shooting on the Fourth of July holiday in Chicago killed seven people and comes roughly a week after a bipartisan gun safety bill became the first successfully passed gun legislation in three decades. It includes funding for school safety and mental health, incentives for states to pass red-flag laws, and the closing of the “boyfriend loophole” for domestic abusers.

This hour, we’ll talk with two gun violence researchers about what the new law gets right—and what it leaves out. CASSANDRA CRIFASI, deputy director of Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, and DANIEL SEMENZA from the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University discuss the policies and interventions that would make the biggest impact on reducing interpersonal gun violence, mass shootings and suicide.

But first, New Jersey Acting State Attorney General MATTHEW PLATKIN joins us to talk about the new firearm safety package Governor Phil Murphy just signed into law, which requires firearm training for gun permits, bans on over .50 caliber weapons, restrictions on ghost guns and more. We’ll ask AG Platkin about these reforms and how the recent Supreme Court decision which loosened concealed carry laws is impacting states’ options to curb gun violence.