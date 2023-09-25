The True Story of the AR-15 Rifle, NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Bribery Charges

Senator Bob Menendez defended himself against allegations of corruption in a Monday press conference. The New Jersey democrat was charged last week with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Piles of cash, gold bars and a luxury car make up some of the evidence in the indictment. Menendez has so far refused to step down, despite growing pressure from fellow democrats. We’ll get the latest on the case from WNYC reporter Nancy Solomon (@NancySolomon2), who covers New Jersey politics.

There are more than 20 million AR-15-style weapons in the United States today — and they’re at the center of our country’s gun safety debate. These rifles, capable of evil and destruction, are owned legally by many average citizens and hunters, but have also become a symbol of 21st century mass shootings — a far cry from the original intention of aiding U.S. soldiers during the Cold War. We’ll talk with Wall Street Journal reporters Cameron McWhirter (@cammcwhirter) and Zusha Elinson (@ZushaElinson) about the true story of the AR-15, its transformation over the decades and the political power it holds. Their new book is American Gun.