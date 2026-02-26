    Sports In America

    Will “Heated Rivalry” Change the NHL?

    Air Date: February 27, 2026 2:00 pm
    The fictional TV show Heated Rivalry was an overnight sensation — raking in more than 10 million streams for each of its six episodes. It follows two rival professional hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov, whose public feud hides their secret, years-long romantic relationship. The show is fun, and it also raises a larger question: How welcoming is the NHL to LGBTQ athletes and fans?

    This week, we sit down with Harrison Browne, an actor on the show, and the first person ever to come out as trans in professional hockey. He tells us all about his role in Heated Rivalry, what it’s like to come out and compete as a pro athlete, and whether he felt supported.

    We also hear from Julian McKenzie, an NHL staff writer at The Athletic, about the upcoming playoffs — and whether he thinks the buzz from the show could actually change the culture in the pros.

