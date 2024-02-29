Why We’re Built for Sleep and How to Get More of It

Millions of Americans struggle to get more sleep, and yet it’s fundamental to our biology. Sleep deprivation can cause anxiety, depression, and a host of other health effects. And we need a goodnight’s rest to keep our body functioning, to form memories and neural connections in the brain. So why is this fundamental process so elusive to so many? Today we peal back the covers on sleep, explore the latest science and get advice on tackling insomnia. Our guests are Dr. Jade Wu, a Duke University sleep medicine specialist and author of Hello Sleep, and Penn Medicine sleep specialist, Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula.