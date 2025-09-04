Why are Americans having less sex?

We’re talking about sex and why Americans aren’t having it. The country is experiencing a sex recession–a decline in sexual activity that’s been going on for a while.

It cuts across all demographics–gender, race, married and single. A recent study found that just 37% percent of 18-64 year olds have sex at least once a week, compared to 55% in the 90s. And it appears to be a global phenomenon–even the French are abstaining.

Why is sexual activity in decline and what are people doing instead? How essential is sex to our lives and to our relationships–can you have a strong connection or marriage without it? What is the impact on society?

Guest:

Debby Herbenick, Provost Professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health and director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion