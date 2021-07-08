White supremacists march in Philly and the critical race theory debate

Air Date: July 9, 2021 10:00 am
White supremacists marched through Philadelphia

White supremacists marched through Philadelphia on July 3, before onlookers sent them running. (6ABC)

Over 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Philadelphia last weekend. Philly-based activist ABDUL-ALIY MUHAMMAD documented their Center City march on video and became one of several victims of violence and retaliation by the hate group. Muhammad joins us to talk about Patriot Front and the violence that erupted. Then, we discuss how critical race theory, a once relatively obscure legal theory, became a politicized debate. Across the country, Republican lawmakers are trying to pass more than a dozen bills banning or restricting how K-12 teachers talk or teach about race. Temple University professor MARK LAMONT HILL joins us to talk about what CRT really is and how its meaning has been twisted into a racist rallying call.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate