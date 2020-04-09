Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood has been the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis long before the coronavirus pandemic hit. That crisis means a lot of the new social distancing rules are falling to the wayside as people continue dealing drugs and living on the streets, making Kensington particularly vulnerable to the outbreak.

Guest: Mike Newall, The Philadelphia Inquirer