When South Street was almost bulldozed to make room for a highway

Air Date: February 13, 2020
Listen 15:34
Philadelphia's South Street in the 1960s. (Courtesy of Denise Scott Brown.)

Philadelphia's South Street in the 1960s. (Courtesy of Denise Scott Brown.)

If you’re from Philly, chances are you’ve had a “South Street era” in your life. But what you may not know is throughout the mid-20th century, the city looked at turning its iconic party, music and shopping destination into a highway. Why was South Street spared and what was its lasting impact on the neighborhood?

Guest: Jeremy Tenenbaum, Hidden City

