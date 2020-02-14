When South Street was almost bulldozed to make room for a highway

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

If you’re from Philly, chances are you’ve had a “South Street era” in your life. But what you may not know is throughout the mid-20th century, the city looked at turning its iconic party, music and shopping destination into a highway. Why was South Street spared and what was its lasting impact on the neighborhood?

Guest: Jeremy Tenenbaum, Hidden City