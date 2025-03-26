When family estrangement sets you free
Sex, love and relationships after 40
From platonic marriages, polyamory, to post-menopausal hookups, relationships are radically changing. Gen X women Glynnis MacNicol and Sheri Cole inspire our Valentine's Day.
Air Date: February 13, 2025 12:00 pmListen 51:13
What we’re grateful for, and the weirdest stories of 2024
Cherri and Avi say goodbye to 2024 by revisiting the wacky, wild local headlines that made us laugh this year. And, happy tears as listeners share what they're thankful for.
Air Date: December 31, 2024 12:00 pmListen 52:56
Pennsylvanians reveal their friendship secrets
While friendships are crucial to our well-being, maintaining them can be challenging, especially as we mo ...
Air Date: October 22, 2024 12:00 pmListen 46:02