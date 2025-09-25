Retirement, independence, divorce: The surprising trend after 60

Gray divorce – people 65 and over deciding to separate after decades of marriage — is on the rise.

So what’s behind this trend?

Some factors include longer life expectancies, greater acceptance of divorce, and women’s greater financial independence, along with higher expectations for marriage or partnership (to be best friends, lovers, co-parents and equal in labor and support).

On this episode of Studio 2, we also explore the consequences of this trend. While younger generations are marrying less, older adults who divorce face greater financial and health impacts. Men are more likely to lose their social networks after divorce, which can have a negative impact on life expectancy.

There are also consequences for the rest of the family, especially the children who find themselves helping with two aging parents in separate households.

Guests:

Lauren Harris, assistant professor of human development and family studies at the University of New Hampshire

Andrew Hatherley, certified divorce financial analyst and host of the podcast The Gray Divorce Podcast