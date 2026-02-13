Roses are red, violets are blue, more people are getting prenups, should you get one too?

Talking about money can be uncomfortable, even in committed relationships, but financial struggles are one of the most common reasons cited for divorce. And while rates have declined in recent years, divorce is far from infrequent. Over 40% of first marriages end.

So ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’re looking at the often tricky dynamics of money in marriage, including the rising popularity of prenuptial agreements among younger couples. According to a 2023 Harris Poll, 21% of Americans say they have signed a prenup, up from 3% in 2010. Most are Gen Z and Millennials.

On this edition of Studio 2: What’s behind the trend? What impact do such arrangements have on the health of relationships? What the heck is a postnup? And what can couples of all ages do to keep money from tearing them apart?

Guests:

Jennifer Wilson, staff writer at The New Yorker

Laura Silverstein, certified couples therapist, co-owner of Main Line Counseling Partners, and creator of “Relationship Academy” on Youtube.

