Relationships and Autism Spectrum Disorder

It’s a challenge for many couples to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship with open communication, especially when dealing with the stress of work, kids and busy schedules. For SARAH NANNERY, Director of Development for Autism Initiatives at DrexelUniversity, and her husband LARRY NANNERY, an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis made it even trickier to meet each other’s needs. After Sarah learned that her neurodivergent brain was technically ASD, the couple had to come up with strategies to navigate everyday life – and decided to write them down. They join us to discuss what works, what doesn’t, and how they’re inspiring other neurodiverse couples with their new book, What to Say Next: Successful Communication in Work, Life, and Love—with Autism Spectrum Disorder.