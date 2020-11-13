Interview highlights

On the modern-day Return Day

It became this kind of party, a celebration. Everybody was in town. So they wanted that to keep going, even when we got more modern technology to find out who won the election in a quicker way. So this this pomp and circumstance has kind of grown over the years.

…Two days after the election, there is still the reading of votes. But now there’s also the ox roast. There’s a big parade through town where the winners and losers in the previous election ride together in their little horse-drawn carriages, which is still done today. They’ll ride through town, all the way to the courthouse where they hear the results. Then, after the results are read, the two opponents will get together. There’s kind of a glass box, a glass case filled with sand. And each of them will take a hand on a hatchet, kind of a ceremonial fancy hatchet, and they will literally bury the hatchet, kind of symbolizing that the race is over. We’re no longer opponents.

On Biden’s presidential campaign incorporating the ideals of Return Day

The reason it’s part of the campaign is because it’s been a part of his political life. He’s worked in the Senate for 36 years. He’s built relationships with lots of folks in Congress on both sides of the aisle. And it’s part of something that he even came under attack for during the Democratic primary, from some of the more progressive members of the party. They were critical of some of those friendships, most notably his friendship with former Senator Strom Thurmond, a noted segregationist. So there’s pluses to his career in the Senate and as vice president. And there’s also minuses to those relationships he’s built.

On taking the “Delaware Way” of politics to the national stage

I really couldn’t see President Trump sitting down for a carriage ride with Joe Biden at this point. I can’t imagine a world where that happens, and maybe that’s part of the difficulty of exporting Return Day to the national stage… He’s just going to face a really tough climb. You know, the United States is a very different place than little Delaware.