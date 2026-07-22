What the cyclospora outbreak reveals about our food system

A microscopic parasite is causing a gastro-nightmare for thousands of Americans and a public health headache for officials. Across the U.S., some 7,000 cases of illness have been linked to cyclospora, a parasite usually transmitted to produce through water contaminated by human feces.

The infection leads to severe diarrhea and gastrointestinal distress. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear, so tracking the source of an outbreak is extremely difficult. Federal officials have linked a majority of cases to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms in Mexico and served at chains like Taco Bell. Taylor Farms has recalled all the lettuce.

But this outbreak is just one of millions of cases of foodborne illness each year. According to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 million Americans become sick from food annually, most of which go unreported.

Today, we talk about the vulnerabilities in our food supply chain. What does this outbreak reveal about oversight gaps? How can we build a more resilient food safety system? And what steps can consumers take to protect themselves at home?

Guests