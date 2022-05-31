What is college worth

(Prasit Rodphan/BigStock)

College enrollment is dropping, and costs continue to rise. The average private college tuition has tripled over the past 30 years – with a sticker price around $40,000 per year versus $23,00 at a public out-of-state school, and $11,000 for in-state. More young people are questioning whether the price tag and debt they may incur is worth it?

We discuss the value of traditional four-year college and how well it’s preparing students for the future. We’ll also look at the broken and inequitable admissions process, explore alternatives for high school grads, and explain what’s happening on the policy front with student debt.

Jeffrey Selingo, author of Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions and There Is Life After College. He is a professor of practice and special adviser to the president at Arizona State University. @jselingo

 Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, Washington Post’s national higher education reporter who covers college affordability, accountability and state and federal financial aid policy. @danidougpost

 

