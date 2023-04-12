Wharton Grad’s Alleged Startup Scam, Candidate Derek Green, Harry Bertoia’s Legacy

With just one month until the democratic primary for the next mayor of Philadelphia, it’s still a crowded field. Candidate Derek Green will be the first to join Studio 2 to talk about his top priorities for the city.

Wharton School graduate Charlie Javis is facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding JPMorgan Chase — getting them to invest $175m in her college financial aid startup. New York Times columnist Ron Lieber, author of “The Price You Pay for College,” joins us to talk about an alleged elaborate scheme involving a long list of fake customers.

We’ll take an audio tour of the sonambient sculptures made by Pennsylvania artist and musician Harry Bertoia. Journalist Grayson Currin explains his musical revival and the family feud that is challenging his legacy.