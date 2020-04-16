Grocery workers: ‘We didn’t sign up to be heroes’

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Grocery store owners have been lauding their employees as heroes for working through the pandemic, but some workers say the praise doesn’t make up for poor working conditions. Why have some grocery stores taken more precautions than others? And why do some employees feel thrown under the bus?

Guest: Laura Benshoff, WHYY’s Keystone Crossroads