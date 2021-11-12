Warehouse Workers Needed

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we’ll look at a Food Bank of Delaware program that’s training people to work in warehouses. The Wardrobe needs your donations (see list of suggested items below) to help formerly incarcerated citizen re-enter the workforce. There’s a new name, new films, and new way to watch entries for this year’s Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media Festival. Plus, it takes dedication and hard work from committed volunteers to keep New Jersey’s Batsto Village running. And it’s a marshmallow lover’s dream — go with us to the Artisan Marshmallow Company in New Jersey.

Donations of menswear needed at this time includes: