Warehouse Workers Needed
On this episode of You Oughta Know, we’ll look at a Food Bank of Delaware program that’s training people to work in warehouses. The Wardrobe needs your donations (see list of suggested items below) to help formerly incarcerated citizen re-enter the workforce. There’s a new name, new films, and new way to watch entries for this year’s Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media Festival. Plus, it takes dedication and hard work from committed volunteers to keep New Jersey’s Batsto Village running. And it’s a marshmallow lover’s dream — go with us to the Artisan Marshmallow Company in New Jersey.
Donations of menswear needed at this time includes:
- Shirts, t-shirts, and sweaters
- Pants including jeans and work pants
- Professional suits and accessories
- Outerwear and winter accessories (scarves, hats, gloves)
- Shoes for all purposes including work boots, sneakers, and dress shoes
- New with tags socks, underwear, and undershirts
- New personal care items: toothpaste, soap, men’s hair products, razors, shaving cream