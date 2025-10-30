Vanilya, Harry’s Savoy Grill, Prime Fusion
We try fresh bagels, surf and turf, and panafrican flavors on this week's Studio 2/You Oughta Know crossover episode.
On this special episode, Studio 2 hosts Cherri and Avi, and You Oughtta Know host Shirley stop by the Check, Please! set to share their favorite window-service bagel shop, old-school steakhouse, and bustling panafrican cocktail lounge. From the familiar to the exotic, the pastrami is hot and the drinks are flowing, only on Check, Please! Philly.
