US and Israel attack Iran

The U.S. attack on Iran is poised to become an inflection point in the history of the Middle East. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was killed, and the oppressive regime that has ruled for more than four decades has been significantly weakened.



But the endgame for the U.S. and Israel remains unclear. Will the attacks result in the regime change the majority of Iranians want? Or will the Trump administration settle for agreements with Khamenei’s successors that limit the county’s capacity for nuclear weapons?

In response to the American and Israeli offensive, Iran launched retaliatory attacks across the region, including strikes on U.S. military bases, and so far the operation has claimed the lives of four American service members, U.S. Central Command said Monday.

On the domestic front, Democrats are pushing a vote aimed at limiting President Trump’s authority to use military force against Iran. They argue that his actions were illegal without congressional approval and have put American lives at risk, with fears of Iranian retaliation on U.S. soil ramping up.

This hour, we’ll unpack what happened in the region over the weekend, how President Trump justifies the attacks and what the future will hold.

Guests:

Nick Pelham, Middle East correspondent for The Economist.

Alex Ward, National security reporter for the Wall Street Journal

Jack Detsch, Defense reporter for Politico