Unearthing the Secrets of Volcanoes and Rocks
On this episode, we dive into Earth’s history with an exploration of all things geologic, from active volcanoes to the rock record.Listen 48:36
It’s easy to forget that the earth below us is always changing and shifting — but sometimes, we get a dramatic demonstration of exactly that, like with the recent eruptions of a volcano in Iceland.
Volcanoes can devastate and destroy, but they’re also an integral part of our planet’s history and even evolution. And the same goes for the rocks beneath our feet — they’re ancient artifacts, historical records, time capsules filled with clues about Earth’s past and its future.
On this episode, we read into the geologic record — written in stone — to decipher the secrets it holds. We talk with an adventurous researcher, who explains how volcanoes helped shape our planet’s evolution; we find out what we can learn from studying rocks; and hear about how rock collecting helped save one woman’s life.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- We talk with volcanologist and atmospheric chemist Tamsin Mather about her greatest research love: volcanoes, from what makes them erupt, to the dangers of studying them up-close, to how they could serve as a source of power. Mather is a professor of earth sciences at the University of Oxford. Her book is “Adventures in Volcanoland: What Volcanoes Tell Us About the World and Ourselves.”
- We often marvel at the mysteries of deep space and distant planets — but we miss the intriguing secrets embedded just beneath our feet. Geologist Marcia Bjornerud explains how rocks can reveal the history of Earth, telling intricate stories that would otherwise remain hidden. Bjornerud is a professor of geosciences at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. Her new book is “Turning to Stone: Discovering The Subtle Wisdom of Rocks.”
- Reporter Michael Livingston tells the story of how rock hunting helped save the life of Joyce Fetrow, as she reckoned with grief and alcoholism. This piece was excerpted from Points North, a podcast from Interlochen Public Radio that focuses on the land, water, and inhabitants of the Great Lakes.
