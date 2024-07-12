Unearthing the Secrets of Volcanoes and Rocks

It’s easy to forget that the earth below us is always changing and shifting — but sometimes, we get a dramatic demonstration of exactly that, like with the recent eruptions of a volcano in Iceland.

Volcanoes can devastate and destroy, but they’re also an integral part of our planet’s history and even evolution. And the same goes for the rocks beneath our feet — they’re ancient artifacts, historical records, time capsules filled with clues about Earth’s past and its future.

On this episode, we read into the geologic record — written in stone — to decipher the secrets it holds. We talk with an adventurous researcher, who explains how volcanoes helped shape our planet’s evolution; we find out what we can learn from studying rocks; and hear about how rock collecting helped save one woman’s life.

Also heard on this week’s episode: