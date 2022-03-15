Ukraine’s children and the trauma of war

How will Ukraine’s children survive the trauma of this war? Many of them are witnessing horrific violence, have or will lose loved ones, are watching their homes and cities destroyed. So far a million have been forced to flee and resettle in unfamiliar places with different language and culture. Forty percent of the world’s refugees are children, so researchers have learned a lot about the toll armed conflicts have on the young.

This hour, how children are scarred by war. We’ll discuss the impact on young people’s minds and bodies and if there are ways to increase children’s resiliency. We’re joined by two researchers who have worked with people traumatized by war and refugees from many parts of the world.

Theresa Betancourt, Salem Professor in Global Practice at the Boston College School of Social Work and Director of the Research Program on Children and Adversity at Boston College @tsbetancourt

Adeyinka Akinsulure-Smith, Senior supervising psychologist for the Bellevue Program for Survivors of Torture and a professor of psychology at the CUNY.

