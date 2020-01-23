Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch at 1 p.m.

    Preview: Tyler Perry and Crystal Fox for "A Fall from Grace"

    Air Date: January 23, 2020

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate