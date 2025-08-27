Is trolling the future of politics?

California Governor Gavin Newsom is grabbing headlines thanks to a recent strategy switch-up. In response to redistricting efforts in Texas, the democrat began copying President Donald Trump’s social media style – memes, TikTok trends, ALL CAPS tweets. It’s an energetic and aggressive approach that draws attention, followers and hopefully some voters.

At the same time, a new meme-style mural of Vice President JD Vance on the side of a Fishtown diner has gone viral, drawing visitors from around the country. The organization behind the artwork gained attention in the past for publicly demolishing a Tesla to protest DOGE cuts by Elon Musk.

Pot-stirring stunts, internet speak, and meme trolling have become wildly popular political strategies. Far-right influencers and some of the president’s strongest supporters have been experts in this approach for over a decade. But Democrats have long failed at – or even avoided – this more internet-native style of messaging. Is it time to pivot?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about the rise of “troll energy.” Are stunts and memes in an attention economy the future of political strategy? What does that mean for governance?

Guests:

Ken Bensinger, reporter covering media and politics for The New York Times

Jack Inacker, Executive Director and founder of FUBAR PAC

Ray Zaborney, GOP political consultant and founder at Red Maverick Media