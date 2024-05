A recent Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Sienna poll reveals a neck-and-neck race between Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania. The Inquirer’s national politics reporter Julia Terruso joins us to discuss the findings.

Beach enthusiasts are making their way to the shore as the temperatures are climbing. Alarming sea level rise projections, though, threaten to submerge significant portions of New Jersey’s coastline in the years ahead. The pressing question arises: How will the region address the challenges posed by the rising seas? We talk with Rutgers University climate and sea level scientist Robert Kopp.

Stay tuned for the latest developments on the ongoing restoration efforts of the Battleship New Jersey. We hear from WHYY’s reporter and host Matt Guilhem about a potential return to the Delaware River.