Trump and Biden meet for their first debate

Guests: Dave Weigel, Imani Perry, Ed Luce

President Trump and his Democratic challenger VP Joe Biden met last night for the first of three debates, in a much-anticipated political faceoff. Biden has held a solid lead in most polls but there is still just over a month until the election day and anything can happen to change the dynamic of the race. Today on the show, we’ll talk about what happened at the debate, the messaging of the candidates, and if it could decide who wins the presidency. Joining us is Princeton professor of African American Studies, IMANI PERRY, and Financial Times columnist ED LUCE. But first, we’ll check in with DAVE WEIGEL, who has been covering the race for the Presidency for The Washington Post.