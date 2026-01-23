Triumph, Tragedy and Ennui: Three NASA Missions That Shaped the Future of Space Exploration

Space exploration relies heavily on the interest of the public — the voters, and taxpayers, who are ultimately footing the bill. But that support and excitement can be fickle. When space missions go well, and deliver new insights, the payoff is cheering crowds and increased support. But when they don’t, the result can be reduced funding, canceled missions — and even deaths.

That means, with each mission, the pressure is on to push boundaries, break new ground, and get everything right. Even a small mistake or malfunction could potentially lead to absolute disaster.

On this episode, we look back at three historic NASA missions and how they shaped the course of space exploration. From the awe-inspiring triumph of the first unmanned spacecraft landing on Mars in 1976, to a devastating national tragedy in 1986, to the long-game Pluto mission launched in 2006.