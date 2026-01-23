Triumph, Tragedy and Ennui: Three NASA Missions That Shaped the Future of Space Exploration
We look back at the first unmanned spacecraft landing on Mars in 1976, the Challenger tragedy in 1986, and the long-game Pluto mission launched in 2006.Listen 50:29
Space exploration relies heavily on the interest of the public — the voters, and taxpayers, who are ultimately footing the bill. But that support and excitement can be fickle. When space missions go well, and deliver new insights, the payoff is cheering crowds and increased support. But when they don’t, the result can be reduced funding, canceled missions — and even deaths.
That means, with each mission, the pressure is on to push boundaries, break new ground, and get everything right. Even a small mistake or malfunction could potentially lead to absolute disaster.
On this episode, we look back at three historic NASA missions and how they shaped the course of space exploration. From the awe-inspiring triumph of the first unmanned spacecraft landing on Mars in 1976, to a devastating national tragedy in 1986, to the long-game Pluto mission launched in 2006.
SHOW NOTES:
- It was the mission that was supposed to reignite the public’s interest in the work of NASA — the Space Shuttle Challenger, an orbiter that, in January 1986, would carry six astronauts and one civilian, a teacher named Christa McAuliffe, into space. But on the day of lift-off, tragedy struck — the Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launch, killing all seven crew members. We talk with author Adam Higginbotham about what led up to the mission, what went wrong, and the lasting impact it had on both NASA and the public’s perception of space exploration. He’s the author of “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space.”
- In 2006, NASA launched New Horizons — an interplanetary space probe slated to become the first spacecraft to perform a flyby of Pluto, a journey of roughly 10 years. Pulse reporter Alan Yu tells the story of the mission’s difficult beginnings, what we learned, and the dramatic moment that almost derailed everything.
