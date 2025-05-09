    Triple Threat – Izaiah Cheeran Oboe

    Izaiah Cheeran a triple threat has been focusing on the next aspect of his life from a young age. On this episode we watch him grow right before our eyes.

    Air Date: May 9, 2025

    Izaiah has been on this journey for very long time. With other professions in the rear view, he takes us down memory lane. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis he focuses his efforts. Theater, Academics, and Practicing were the three challenges. Watch him tackle all of them and exercise his newfound confidence.

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

