Triple Threat – Izaiah Cheeran Oboe
Izaiah Cheeran a triple threat has been focusing on the next aspect of his life from a young age. On this episode we watch him grow right before our eyes.
Izaiah has been on this journey for very long time. With other professions in the rear view, he takes us down memory lane. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis he focuses his efforts. Theater, Academics, and Practicing were the three challenges. Watch him tackle all of them and exercise his newfound confidence.
