Think pet, not threat with Artificial Intelligence

Intelligent machines will play a much larger role in the future than they do now, and we’re trying to imagine that future as we’re racing toward it. Some people envision things straight out of a Black Mirror episode with terrifying killer robots, or super smart machines taking away jobs.

MIT Media Lab researcher Kate Darling says those angsty visions are not helpful in getting a better grasp of what the future will hold. Instead, she suggests that we should look at our relationship with artificial intelligence and robots more like our relationship with animals. She talks to host Maiken Scott about her new book “The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals About Our Future with Robots”.