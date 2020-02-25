The South Carolina Democratic debate and the state of the primary

Guests: Imani Perry, Michael Jones-Correa, Kelly Dittmar

After the intensity of last week’s Democratic presidential primary debate, the leading candidates will once again take to the stage tonight to discuss their platforms, their records, and to trade barbs. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the lead and with that has come questions about his past comments and policies. The South Carolina primary is this Saturday the first time Black voters will decisively call the shots. Then comes the high stakes, multi-state “super Tuesday” primaries next week which could determine the trajectory of the remainder of the race. Today we’re going to talk about the debate and the state of the presidential race with IMANI PERRY professor of African American studies at Princeton University, MICHAEL JONES-CORREA, professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, and KELLY DITTMAR, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden.