Apple Podcasts Stitcher

The South Carolina Democratic debate and the state of the primary

Air Date: February 26, 2020 10:00 am
The stage is set for a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The stage is set for a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: Imani Perry, Michael Jones-Correa, Kelly Dittmar

After the intensity of last week’s Democratic presidential primary debate, the leading candidates will once again take to the stage tonight to discuss their platforms, their records, and to trade barbs. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the lead and with that has come questions about his past comments and policies. The South Carolina primary is this Saturday the first time Black voters will decisively call the shots. Then comes the high stakes, multi-state “super Tuesday” primaries next week which could determine the trajectory of the remainder of the race. Today we’re going to talk about the debate and the state of the presidential race with IMANI PERRY professor of African American studies at Princeton University, MICHAEL JONES-CORREAprofessor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, and KELLY DITTMAR, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate