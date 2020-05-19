The Saudi arms deal and the firing of State Department I.G.

Air Date: May 20, 2020 10:00 am
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace, in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Pompeo met with King Salman in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace, in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Pompeo met with King Salman in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Guests: Nahal Toosi, Joe Cirincione

President Trump at the urging of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fired the State Department’s Inspector General, Steve Linick, on Friday. Reports suggest that the move was done in order to silence an investigation into the administrations sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, despite Congresses’ attempts to stop the deal. Also at issue are allegations that Pompeo and his wife used a political appointee to do personal errands. We begin today’s show  with POLITICO reporter NAHAL TOOSI who has been covering this story about IG’s firing and what lawmakers are saying about it. Then, JOE CIRINCIONE, President of the Ploughshares Fund, will join us to talk about the U.S.’s long history of selling arms to the Saudi’s, how America’s weapons are being used in the war in Yemen, and the influence of defense contractors on foreign policy.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate